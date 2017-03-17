Mychal Rivera slated to meet with Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

The Jets learned this week that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be suspended for the first two weeks of the 2017 season and they’ll reportedly kick off next week by visiting with another player at the position.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that the Jets will have Mychal Rivera in for a visit on Monday.

Rivera was a 2013 sixth-round pick by the Raiders and has played in 61 games for the team over the last four seasons. He set career highs with 58 catches and 534 receiving yards in 2014 and has caught 50 passes for 472 yards during the last two campaigns.

The tight end hasn’t been a major part of the offense for the Jets since Todd Bowles took over as head coach before the 2015 season. Rivera’s addition might not change that, but a new offensive coordinator in John Morton could lead to more attention being paid to the position.