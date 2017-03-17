Nick Foles content (for now) being a backup quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

Nick Foles is back in the place where he was actually quite good.

But he insisted he’s fine returning to Philadelphia in a new role.

The Eagles brought Foles back on a two-year deal earlier this week to serve as Carson Wentz’s backup quarterback, and he seems totally cool with that.

“It doesn’t seem real [being back] because it really is that special to me,” Foles said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News. “Going through the building today and seeing all of the faces . . . when you’re traded, you don’t get to come back and say goodbye. You text and you call and that’s really it.

“To have an opportunity to come back to a place where you developed so many great relationships and get to be part of that again, I’m excited to be in that position again.”

When Foles played the position for the Eagles, he put up sparkling numbers, with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2013. But after being shipped out in the Sam Bradford trade, he never imagined coming back. And while he hasn’t replicated the success he found there in 2013, having him on hand seems like an upgrade over Chase Daniel.

Foles acknowledged that he’d like to have another chance to start somewhere, but with none of those avenues available, he decided returning home was his best bet.

“There was nothing out there,” he said of the starting-job market. “I want to continue to grow as a player. [Starting someplace] is the ultimate goal.

“Every quarterback wants to play and be in the huddle. But my role right now is to be the backup quarterback here and help Carson in any way I can. And I take that role with great pride and seriousness.”

And the Eagles are glad to have him back, as they have a guy with experience starting (and succeeding) in Philadelphia, which is something Daniel couldn’t offer.