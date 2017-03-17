Panthers re-do punter’s contract, gain some cap space

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

The Panthers dealt a fourth-round pick for a punter with a big contract last year, and now they’ve made that contract a little smaller.

According to Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, the Panthers restructured Andy Lee’s deal, peeling some of the money out of the deal to create more than $800,000 in cap space this year and nearly $2 million next year.

Lee’s existing contract called for base salaries of $3.43 million in 2017 and $4.13 million in 2018, but those were reduced to $1 million and $1.1 million. There were some workout and roster bonuses added back in, but his overall compensation is down.

Lee finished last year on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, appearing in just nine games.