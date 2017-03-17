Patriots re-sign Justin Coleman

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

While the Patriots have been waiting to see how things play out with cornerback Malcolm Butler and the Saints, they kept busy by re-signing another one of their cornerbacks.

Justin Coleman has agreed to a new deal with the team. Coleman’s return wasn’t in much doubt as the Pats tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent, leaving him with the choice to play for the Patriots or not at all in 2017.

Coleman has played in 20 games for the Patriots over the last two seasons and has been in the starting lineup three times. He played 227 snaps on defense last season and finished the year with eight tackles and three passes defensed.

Tight end Matt Lengel and defensive back Brandon King are also exclusive rights free agents while tackle Cameron Fleming joins Butler as a restricted free agent.