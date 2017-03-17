Report: Ryan Clady visits Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

The veteran left tackle market thinned out early in free agency, but Ryan Clady wasn’t among the players to find homes.

His efforts to change that reportedly include a trip to Seattle. Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Clady visited with the Seahawks on Friday.

Clady was traded to the Jets before last season and started at left tackle for the first half of the season before going on injured reserve with a torn rotator cuff. It’s the third time in the last four years that Clady suffered a season-ending injury and his inability to remain healthy has halted a career that saw him start the first 80 games of his NFL career with the Broncos.

The Seahawks have also signed Luke Joeckel this offseason and they’ll likely be sorting out their offensive line until we’re much closer to the start of the regular season. If healthy, Clady should have a good shot at grabbing a chair when the music stops but that’s a big if given recent history.