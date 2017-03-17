Report: Seahawks host linebacker Dekoda Watson for visit

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 17, 2017, 2:01 AM EDT

The Seahawks’ continued search for linebacker depth has brought them to former Denver Broncos linebacker Dekoda Watson.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Seahawks hosted Watson on a free agent visit on Thursday.

The Seahawks have also brought in former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite and former New York Jets linebacker Arthur Brown for visits this week.

Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos last season while playing primarily on special teams. He finished the year with 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Watson has played in 89 career games split between the Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. He’s started seven total games and has recorded 139 tackles with four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Seattle lost backup linebacker Brock Coyle to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Starting strong-side linebacker Mike Morgan remains an unsigned free agent.