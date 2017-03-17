Seahawks bring back Luke Willson, DeShawn Shead

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 17, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

The Seahawks are bringing back tight end Luke Willson and defensive back Deshawn Shead Danny O’Neil of ESPN 710 in Seattle reported.

Both are one-year contracts.

The Seahawks visited with tight end Jared Cook earlier in the week and signed Willson after Cook chose the Raiders. Willson caught 15 passes and two touchdown passes last season and has been the team’s backup tight end over the past four seasons. He’s started 30 of 56 career games and has been a red-zone weapon for Russell Wilson.

Shead visited the Bills earlier this week. The Seahawks didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent but are bringing him back and hoping he’ll eventually be to contribute after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January.

Shead started 15 games last year and has two career interceptions.