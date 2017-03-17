 Skip to content

Seahawks sign Arthur Brown

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 17, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
The Seahawks have signed linebacker Arthur Brown.

Brown was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2013. He played three seasons in Baltimore and played with the Jets and Jaguars last season.

The Seahawks will be Brown’s fourth team since the Ravens released him last summer. He played in 12 games for the Jaguars last season and finished the season with the Jets.

Brown visited the Seahawks before signing. He’s played in 48 career games and figures to again be a backup linebacker and special teams player in Seattle.

  1. fumblenuts says: Mar 17, 2017 6:14 PM

    Welcome to the “Legion of BOOM.”

