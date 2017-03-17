“Very good chance” Marshawn Lynch unretires

The Raiders want Marshawn Lynch to play football for them. So does Marshawn Lynch want to play football?
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there is a “very good chance” that Lynch will end his one-year retirement.
If Lynch returns, the Seahawks will have to decide whether to keep him, to cut him, or to trade him. He’d instantly account for $9 million on the Seattle books, and he’d remain there until they cut him or trade him.
Lynch, who turns 31 next month, has 9,112 career rushing yards in nine seasons. Another 1,000-yard season would vault him into the top 20 — and a return to the league (specifically via a deal with the Raiders) would instantly make his jersey the most popular in the league.
this might be the future of talented, aging running backs… take a year off to rest and come back on 1 year deals to contending(ish) teams
Oakland for 1st round pick…
Please no!
How do you know it would be the most popular jersey in the league?
You don’t.
many good RB in the draft. not a great move by the raiders.
stay young and stop trying to go for the homerun because you had one good season. this will make them fail again long term.
Poor Adrian Peterson. No one wants you.
I’ve never been a fan of his because of his look at me attitude, but he’d fit in well with the Raiders offense.
He wouldn’t have to be a workhorse type RB, like he was in Saettle. Just a tough RB who’ll pickup a much needed first down or goal line TD, because he’d be splitting time with Richard and Washington.
Sounds like Lynch has already blown through a lot of his NFL money and realizes he better get another big chunk in his bank account if he doesn’t want to be broke in the next 3 or 4 years.
Marshawn decided retirement wasn’t all that great I guess. I bet he thinks a crack at another $9,000,000 wouldn’t hurt either.🤑
I wonder if Eddie Lacy will ever be in this situation.
“Raiders interested in 385-lb running back who has been out of football for over a year.”
Why the he’ll would his jersey be the most popular in the league? Raiders jerseys are boring whatever name and number you stuck on them.
“He’d instantly account for $9 million on the Seattle books”
________________________
Hard to believe Seattle wouldn’t ask for and be granted an exemption by the league office.
At this point, A.P. will be lucky to get a deal for more than the vet minimum.
Hope he does come back and that he gets traded to Oakland. He wants to retire with Oakland and as a big fan of his, I’m hoping it works out.
I would be surprised if the Seahawks just release him as they have the cap space to carry his contract. Business side of this means the Seahawks will want compensation to give up his rights.
Tampering by Oakland is obvious. League will have to take action just based on the reports thus far.
Yes Lawd! Oakland wus ha’nnin!
Adrian Peterson is taking some blows to the old ego.
Seattle: “Thanks for coming in, Adrian, but we’re going to sign a fat tub of goo instead.”
Oakland: “We really prefer to coax a guy out of retirement who has been crushing Skittles on his couch for the last year.”
The Seahawks would be foolish to keep him at 9 mil. He’s 31, hasn’t played a down of football in over a year, and has had all kinds of health issues the last few years. Move on.
Fact is , and has been Beast Mode has always wanted to be a raider….nothing against the seahawks, but he was born in Oakland, and this might be his last chance to play for the “Oakland” Raiders” …Unretire Lynch….worse case scenario if the Seahawks keep you, and you get hurt in OTA’s next month you walk away with another 9 million for nothing.
Go Raiders!
100% pure money grab
Very good chance the Vikings choke again this season.
The Vikings have ZERO Championships.
ZERO.
Jack Del Rio. That’s all you need to know about the Raiders LOL. Anyone picking that guy to deliver the goods in the postseason is kidding themselves.
Playing in front of the hometown crowd might give him a little extra juice – if Raider fans are lucky. Otherwise, he’s another over 30 RB with numerous recent injuries and declining skills. I’ve rooted for his running since Cal, but that’s what you’ve got.
This will be an interesting game of Poker. The Seahawks will have to take on his $9M salary against their cap just to bring him back. Now, what would the Raiders offer in return? Trade him for draft picks? What’s it worth to swallow $9M in essentially dead money to get a draft pick on the other side?
Don’t see it happening unless the Seahawks are willing to get screwed on the deal.
For those who clearly don’t know, Lynch is one of the tightest guys with his money. He’s not flashy and has absolutely no problem telling people with their hands out to get out. He’s been living off his endorsements and hasn’t touched his NFL money.
Lynch loves the East Bay as he went to high school and CAL, and has always been a Raiders fan.
The only thing getting unretired is this lame fairy tale. You tried it last year, too and it didn’t work then either.
Jack Del Rio. That’s all you need to know about the Raiders LOL. Anyone picking that guy to deliver the goods in the postseason is kidding themselves.
____________________________________
Disagree.
If Carr didn’t get injured I think they could have given the Patriots a run for their money.
The Raiders and Lynch is a good fit.
Peterson will end up at either NE, GB. or Denver if they get an established QB.
I don’t think this is a money grab – he’s from Oakland and runs a charity there. He’s 30 and thinks he can still play. Nothing wrong with a guy wanting to end his career at home, playing for the team he grew up rooting for. He’ll be cut, maybe traded for a 6th round pick and he’ll probably get a 2 year contract at a reasonable price. This will happen.
Disagree.
If Carr didn’t get injured I think they could have given the Patriots a run for their money.
—————————————————-
LOL. No.
Hopefully the Raiders already had permission to talk to Lynch. Would they still be in trouble if it was Lynch or his agent that initiated talks?
Meanwhile, in real news:
Free-agent tight end Luke Willson has agreed to return to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan on Friday.
Don’t assume if this does happen that Seattle and Oakland haven’t already been talking so It wouldn’t be tampering.
Secondly even if this is tampering it would be hard to prove because if they ask Greg Papa who he was talking about he could say Ray Rice or something.
1969nflchampionskansascitychiefs says:
Mar 17, 2017 11:33 AM
Very good chance the Vikings choke again this season.
The Vikings have ZERO Championships.
ZERO.
__________
Ladies and gentlemen, Exhibit A proving Packer fans are obsessed with the Vikings. This article has nothing to do with the Vikings but this guy feels compelled to say the same thing he says on every article he comments on.
Lynch back to Seattle, and Lacy back to Green Bay…
Wouldn’t be surprised if he did all this to get away from Pete. The Seahawks are not good, and that’s even with all the illegal practices and juicing.