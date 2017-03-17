“Very good chance” Marshawn Lynch unretires

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

The Raiders want Marshawn Lynch to play football for them. So does Marshawn Lynch want to play football?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there is a “very good chance” that Lynch will end his one-year retirement.

If Lynch returns, the Seahawks will have to decide whether to keep him, to cut him, or to trade him. He’d instantly account for $9 million on the Seattle books, and he’d remain there until they cut him or trade him.

Lynch, who turns 31 next month, has 9,112 career rushing yards in nine seasons. Another 1,000-yard season would vault him into the top 20 — and a return to the league (specifically via a deal with the Raiders) would instantly make his jersey the most popular in the league.