Adios and good luck, Zac Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Nearly two years ago, Zac Jackson joined the PFT team. As of Friday, Zac is moving on.

He has worked hard in his relatively short time here, keeping the beast fed with news and analysis and insight and basically the kind of things you look for every hour of every day.

We’ll be introducing Zac’s replacement soon, but we’re also looking for someone who has the skill, experience, and desire to become a long-term member of the operation.

Thanks, Zac, for your contributions. If any of you would like to thank him (or to insult him one last time), you know where and how to do it.