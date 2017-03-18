Bengals to sign Kevin Minter

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

The Bengals have added a new player to their defense.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Cincinnati has agreed to a contract with linebacker Kevin Minter. Minter spent the last four years with the Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Minter started every game in the last two of those seasons and picked up 175 tackles and four sacks for Arizona. He’ll likely be ticketed for a starting role with Rey Maualuga and Vontaze Burfict in Cincinnati. Veteran Karlos Dansby returned to Arizona as a free agent, which makes for a tidy swap of linebackers between the two teams.

Minter was the No. 44 player on PFT’s Hot 100 list of the top free agents and the highest-ranked player without a contract or franchise tag left on the market as of the news of his deal. Linebacker Zach Brown, who is No. 48, takes over that spot with defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins right behind him as the only two unattached players left in the Top 50.