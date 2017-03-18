Bills finally sign Andre Holmes

After a false start earlier in the week, the Bills and receiver Andre Holmes have tied the knot.
Per multiple reports, Holmes and the Bills have agreed to terms. It’s reportedly a three-year, $6.5 million deal.
If accurate, it’s a nice bump over the three-year, $4.5 million deal that prematurely made its way to the media before a deal was done.
Holmes has spent the last four years with the Raiders after two with the Cowboys. His best season (by far) came in 2014, with 47 catches for 693 yards and four touchdowns. The arrival of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree caused Holmes to slide down the depth chart.
I always liked Holmes and the potential that he brought. Size and speed with the most unpredictable hands. How many Sure Touchdowns were dropped over the last 4 years? What will be missed is his Special Team’s play…how many of King’s punts were downed inside the 5 with his heroic plays?
Best of luck Andre…you will be missed.
