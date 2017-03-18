Bills finally sign Andre Holmes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

After a false start earlier in the week, the Bills and receiver Andre Holmes have tied the knot.

Per multiple reports, Holmes and the Bills have agreed to terms. It’s reportedly a three-year, $6.5 million deal.

If accurate, it’s a nice bump over the three-year, $4.5 million deal that prematurely made its way to the media before a deal was done.

Holmes has spent the last four years with the Raiders after two with the Cowboys. His best season (by far) came in 2014, with 47 catches for 693 yards and four touchdowns. The arrival of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree caused Holmes to slide down the depth chart.