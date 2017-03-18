 Skip to content

Cordarrelle Patterson tries to get Adrian Peterson to Oakland

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT
As the Raiders try to lure Marshawn Lynch out of retirement, one of the newest Raiders has other ideas.

Via Ben Goessling of ESPN.com, former Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is recruiting Adrian Peterson to Oakland. “Come join the dark side,” Patterson said on Twitter in a message to Peterson.

Given that the Raiders likely will have to send a draft pick or other consideration to the Seahawks to get Lynch, it makes sense to consider Peterson, who is available as a free agent. But with Peterson on the market for nine days and counting, the Raiders have made no apparent effort to pursue him.

If the effort to land Lynch falls through, who knows? For now, though, Peterson continues to find limited interest in his services, which is surely making him even more determined to prove everyone wrong in 2017.

13 Responses to “Cordarrelle Patterson tries to get Adrian Peterson to Oakland”
  1. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 18, 2017 4:35 PM

    “Peterson continues to find limited interest in his services, which is surely making him even more determined to prove everyone wrong in 2017.”
    —-
    Not a fan of the Patriots. As such, when a determined Tom Brady has extra motivation it worries me a little.
    The Adrian Peterson Revenge Tour? At this point in his career, about as worrisome as a cloudy day.

  2. nflpoker says: Mar 18, 2017 4:35 PM

    Adrian, the horse has been saddled. Now, get on it and ride into the sunset.

  3. thereyougo2 says: Mar 18, 2017 4:36 PM

    You never know about the great ones and AP is one but after watching him in 2016 it appears he is done. Don’t think he would make it through training camp.

  4. mnrasslinggovjesse says: Mar 18, 2017 4:36 PM

    Peterson joined the Dark Side quite some time ago, Flashy.

  5. RogerThat! says: Mar 18, 2017 4:37 PM

    Busts should hush.

  6. boknowsvt says: Mar 18, 2017 4:38 PM

    Peterson is a poor fit with Oakland. He doesn’t block, catch, or run out of the shotgun/pistol. Plus he’s old and fumbles. I’ll take a well rested Lynch (or Blount) over AP everyday.

  7. In Teddy We Trust says: Mar 18, 2017 4:40 PM

    I don’t think Peterson needs any “recruiting” at this point. Just make him an offer and he’ll jump at it. Cordarrelle needs to be convincing his new bosses, not Adrian.

  8. nflpoker says: Mar 18, 2017 4:44 PM

    I don’t know which one is bigger, the world or Peterson’s ego.

  9. eatme2259 says: Mar 18, 2017 4:47 PM

    Patterson and Peterson will be back in Minnesota playing in Super Bowl LII. Oakland is putting together a strong team. New England finally has competition in AFC. I’m a Viking fan and letting Peterson go was the right decision, but I wish they would have kept Cordarrelle.

  10. patfic5 says: Mar 18, 2017 4:48 PM

    Hope he doesn’t take it out on his kids

  11. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 18, 2017 4:56 PM

    In Teddy We Trust says:
    Just make him an offer and he’ll jump at it.

    Jump at it like Cam Newton on a loose football.
    Wait . . . bad analogy.

  12. jackedupboonie says: Mar 18, 2017 4:57 PM

    Yeah….lets get u in the backfield and telegraph our offense while I return punts/kickoffs. Ohhh that would be just like Minnesota.

  13. thefatlazygamer says: Mar 18, 2017 5:01 PM

    “Adrian, the horse has been saddled. Now, get on it and ride into the sunset.”

    In Peterson’s case, it’s the camel that has been saddled.

