Cordarrelle Patterson tries to get Adrian Peterson to Oakland

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

As the Raiders try to lure Marshawn Lynch out of retirement, one of the newest Raiders has other ideas.

Via Ben Goessling of ESPN.com, former Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is recruiting Adrian Peterson to Oakland. “Come join the dark side,” Patterson said on Twitter in a message to Peterson.

Given that the Raiders likely will have to send a draft pick or other consideration to the Seahawks to get Lynch, it makes sense to consider Peterson, who is available as a free agent. But with Peterson on the market for nine days and counting, the Raiders have made no apparent effort to pursue him.

If the effort to land Lynch falls through, who knows? For now, though, Peterson continues to find limited interest in his services, which is surely making him even more determined to prove everyone wrong in 2017.