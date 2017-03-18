Dontari Poe has $500,000 weight bonus

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 9:08 AM EDT

Dontari Poe has 500,000 reasons to get to 330 and to stay there.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Poe’s one-year contract with the Falcons includes a half-million bonus tied to Poe making weight on a consistent basis. Failure to meet his goals will eat (pun not intended) into his $8 million base package.

The contract otherwise pays $7.5 million fully guaranteed for 2017. Poe also can make up to $2 million in incentives based on playing time, sacks, and making it to the Pro Bowl. (The incentives are classified as “not likely to be earned,” which means they’d count against the cap in 2018 if earned in 2017.)

The weight clause makes Poe the second guy this week to tie the size of his gut to the contents of his wallet. Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has seven different $55,000 weight targets from May through December, with a total of $385,000.

The specifics of Poe’s $500,000 weight bonus aren’t yet known. Given that Poe has specifically mentioned 330 pounds suggests that 330 is the ultimate target.