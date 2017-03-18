Dontari Poe says he’ll lose weight, play at 330 pounds in Atlanta

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT

New Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe weighed in at 346 pounds at the 2012 Scouting Combine and has been listed at that weight since, but he said in Atlanta he’s going to be a little slimmer.

Poe says he’s already lost a few pounds and after talking to Falcons coach Dan Quinn he plans to lose more and play around 15 or 20 pounds lower than his previous weight.

“He just told me he wanted me to come in and play fast and be aggressive,” Poe said, “so around 330 is where I’ll play at most of the year. I feel like that will be a comfortable weight for me, too.”

Poe denied reports that he has back problems that have scared some teams off in free agency, and said he’s going to be able to move well and do what’s asked of him in the Falcons’ defense.

“This style of defense, like I said, it lets D-linemen play,” Poe said. “It lets us play football, it lets us attack, it lets us go do what D-linemen were made to do. I definitely feel like it will be real good for me.”

For most people, 330 pounds isn’t slim and fast, but Poe isn’t built like most people. Poe at 330 will be trim and ready to attack in the Falcons’ defense.