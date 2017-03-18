Ex-NFL player Myron Rolle chosen for Harvard neurosurgery residency

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Myron Rolle’s NFL career didn’t last long, but he always made clear that he had higher priorities than playing football, and he’s just taken a major step in his real calling.

Rolle, a 2010 sixth-round pick of the Titans who also spent time with the Steelers, has been chosen for a neurosurgery residency at Harvard after he completes his education at the Florida State University College of Medicine this spring.

“Seven years of neurosurgery is a big deal, something I wanted for a long time, really excited about it. Today is just great, it’s remarkable,” Rolle told WCTV.

Rolle was a star player at Florida State who once arrived late to a game because he had an interview for a Rhodes Scholarship. He spent a year studying at Oxford between the end of his Florida State career and the start of his NFL career, and although he spent a couple years in the NFL, his primary goal was to become a doctor.

“Saving lives and helping people live a better life,” Rolle said, “that’s going to make life worth living.”