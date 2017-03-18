Ex-NFL player Myron Rolle chosen for Harvard neurosurgery residency

Myron Rolle’s NFL career didn’t last long, but he always made clear that he had higher priorities than playing football, and he’s just taken a major step in his real calling.
Rolle, a 2010 sixth-round pick of the Titans who also spent time with the Steelers, has been chosen for a neurosurgery residency at Harvard after he completes his education at the Florida State University College of Medicine this spring.
“Seven years of neurosurgery is a big deal, something I wanted for a long time, really excited about it. Today is just great, it’s remarkable,” Rolle told WCTV.
Rolle was a star player at Florida State who once arrived late to a game because he had an interview for a Rhodes Scholarship. He spent a year studying at Oxford between the end of his Florida State career and the start of his NFL career, and although he spent a couple years in the NFL, his primary goal was to become a doctor.
“Saving lives and helping people live a better life,” Rolle said, “that’s going to make life worth living.”
Great to see when guys take their education seriously and work hard at it. This is a great story.
It’s nice to read stories like this.
Good to know that not every athlete is betting on professional sports as their career, and that not every D1 school is just a semi pro football organization.
Outstanding! Best of luck with the remainder of your studies!
That, is a rolle model.
Take note, 95% of NFL players. This is how to live a life that isn’t one of utter degeneracy.
Best pick in the 2010 draft even after leaving the game.
Ah, for once a refreshing story on PFT.
Well done young man.
You used your football scholly to cover your undergrad and most likely his cup of tea in the pros covered all his medical school expenses with some left over.
awesome role model
Good Doctor and better yet a Good man. After endless negative stories of idiot football players on this site and others this is good to see. My morning Joe tasted a little better this morning.
Actually, that’s good advice for all of us. While we can’t all be neurosurgeons, we call all help someone else live a better life. Congrats Mr. Rolle.
That is just outstanding! Too many times we read stories of former players who fall the other way, not doing anything of note after football. This young man is a true role model. Kudos to him for following his dreams!
Sounds like a real life Moonlight Graham. Graham never made it to the plate. Rolle got to play two years of NFL football.
Ray Kinsella: Fifty years ago, for five minutes you came within… y-you came this close. It would KILL some men to get so close to their dream and not touch it. God, they’d consider it a tragedy.
Dr. Archibald “Moonlight” Graham: Son, if I’d only gotten to be a doctor for five minutes… now that would have been a tragedy.
I remember this, I thought the kid was crazy at the time for not taking the money.
Well done and I am schooled.
Not the best neurosurgery residency out there, hope he will eventually be able to get into a good fellowship program somewhere and pass his boards.