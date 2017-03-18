Jets, Josh McCown talking contract parameters

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT

The Jets have plenty of questions for 2017. One could be answered soon.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets and quarterback Josh McCown have discussed contract parameters. Which suggests that his visit to the team is going well.

McCown would instantly be the top option under contract, given the presence of the young and unproven Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. That could change, of course, based on the draft.

The Cowboys previously brought McCown to Dallas for a visit. He makes plenty of sense as the mentor and backup to Dak Prescott; however, signing McCown before resolving the Tony Romo situation could make it even harder to finagle a draft pick for a player who’ll inevitably be released if/when he’s not traded.

McCown’s visit to the Jets occurs with both Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick on the market. Per Vacchiano, the Jets remain interested in Cutler. They have no interest in Kaepernick.

Why they don’t is a different issue for a different post, but it likely has more to do with selling tickets and/or the political ideologies of ownership than Kaepernick’s current abilities. Currently, it appears that McCown is on track to become a Jet, putting the franchise’s offense in the hands of a well-traveled veteran who is underrated.

The only problem is that the rest of the roster could be overmatched.