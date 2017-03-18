Nick Foles gets $7 million guaranteed within five days of signing

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

Some may call it a financial apology.

Two years after the Eagles abruptly dumped Nick Foles onto the Rams, and despite a couple of rough seasons in St. Louis and Kansas City, the Eagles have given Foles a solid contract to return as the backup to Carson Wentz.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, it’s a two-year, $11 million deal, with $7 million guaranteed within five days of signing. The payments come in the form of a $3 million signing bonus, a $1 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2017, a $3 million roster bonus that becomes fully guaranteed five days after the contract is signed.

The roster bonus makes it more likely that the Eagles will keep Foles in 2018, at a base salary of $4 million. (Then again, they didn’t keep Chase Daniel for the second year of his contract, despite $5 million in guaranteed base salary for 2017.)

The contract also has incentives of up to $2.5 million for 2017 and 2018 based on a variety of factors and a 2018 escalator of up to $6 million based on a various factors.

The deal includes three phony years on the back end, a cap management tool aimed at keeping the number as low as possible in 2017.