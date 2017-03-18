 Skip to content

Quinton Patton visits Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the Jets move forward without receiver Brandon Marshall and, possibly, without receiver Eric Decker, they need more receivers. Enter Quinton Patton, possibly.

The Jets have announced that the four-year 49ers wideout has visited. And the reason for the interest in Patton, a fourth-round pick in 2013, is clear; as the team points out in the statement disclosing the visit, offensive coordinator John Morton served as the receivers coach in San Francisco during Patton’s first two NFL seasons.

In 2016, Patton had a career high 37 catches and 408 receiving yards.

The Jets have signed no receivers in free agency. Their limited moves are highlighted by the recent acquisition of former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
Respond to “Quinton Patton visits Jets”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!