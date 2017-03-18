Quinton Patton visits Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

As the Jets move forward without receiver Brandon Marshall and, possibly, without receiver Eric Decker, they need more receivers. Enter Quinton Patton, possibly.

The Jets have announced that the four-year 49ers wideout has visited. And the reason for the interest in Patton, a fourth-round pick in 2013, is clear; as the team points out in the statement disclosing the visit, offensive coordinator John Morton served as the receivers coach in San Francisco during Patton’s first two NFL seasons.

In 2016, Patton had a career high 37 catches and 408 receiving yards.

The Jets have signed no receivers in free agency. Their limited moves are highlighted by the recent acquisition of former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne.