Seahawks add another offensive lineman

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

The Seahawks have added another body to a unit whose body of work has not been great in recent years.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the team signed veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. The 26-year-old blocker entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2013. He has spent the last two seasons with the Texans.

Aboushi joins Luke Joeckel, the second overall pick in that same draft, as the newest members of the Seahawks offensive line.

The former Virginia lineman has 26 career regular-season appearances, and 18 career starts.