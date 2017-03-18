Slim pickings remain in free agency

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2017, 7:29 AM EDT

There aren’t many big moves left to make in free agency.

Sure, there’s still the question of whether our No. 1 free agent, Le’Veon Bell, will sign a long-term deal in Pittsburgh or play this season on the franchise tag. And there are big names out there like Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and Jay Cutler. But of the Top 40 players in our Free Agent Hot 100, every single one of them has either signed a new deal or is restricted by the franchise tag or a first-round tender offer.

Overall, only 19 of the Top 100 players remain available. The highest-ranking player available is Cardinals linebacker Kevin Minter, who checks in at No. 44. Also available are No. 48, Bills linebacker Zach Brown, and No. 49, Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Those are the only three players available in the Top 50.

So while there are still scores of free agents who will sign in the months ahead, few of them are the kinds of players who change a franchise. Those players were snapped up quickly.