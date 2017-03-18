Tyrone Crawford isn’t worried about Dallas defensive defections

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

The Cowboys have lost seven defensive players to free agency, including four key members of the secondary. One of the remaning defensive players says he’s not worried about the changes.

“I just trust we have a plan,” defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said Friday, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “With the defense that we run, [defensive coordinator Rod] Marinelli is going to get a guy in there and he’s going to have him doing the right thing anyway. I’m excited for next year. I’m not worried about what’s happening this offseason. Just excited to get going.”

Crawford is right about Marinelli; he has found a way to get the most out of whoever is on the field. His skills will definitely be tested in the coming season — and the plan could include moving Crawford from the left end position to one of the interior spots.

“Man, I have these questions every offseason,” Crawford said. “I feel I know what I’m about to be doing and things change on me. I’m going to be ready for anything. It is what it is at this point. If I’m a jump around guy, I’m a jump around guy.”

Jump around or not, it’s good that Crawford is still hanging around on a defense that will be dealing with major changes in the 2017 season.