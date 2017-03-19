Ben Roethlisberger “leaning toward” playing in 2017

Shortly after the end of the 2016 season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger raised the possibility that he’d retire before the start of next season.
The reaction to Roethlisberger floating that notion was short on people who thought that it would amount to be more than a momentary contemplation in the wake of a frustrating loss in the AFC title game, but a couple of months have passed without Roethlisberger declaring his intent to play in 2017. It sounds like such a proclamation may be coming in the near future, however.
“I’m leaning towards it,” Roethlisberger said on Friday when asked about playing in 2017, via Dale Lolley of the Washington (PA) Observer-Reporter.
The Steelers re-signed Landry Jones, but General Manager Kevin Colbert said that the team will “absolutely” add a quarterback to the mix at some point. He made that comment when discussing the need to have a plan in place in the event Roethlisberger walked away this season, but raising the prospect of retirement should still be enough cause for the Steelers to think about the day when Big Ben won’t be under center.
