Colts sign Sean Spence

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Linebacker Sean Spence will be moving to a new AFC South team for the 2017 season.

Spence visited with the Colts last week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’s agreed to a contract with the team. PFT has confirmed that it is a one-year, $3 million agreement.

Spence’s arrival continues the major changes to the Colts linebacking corps that have marked the early part of their offseason. They released D’Qwell Jackson and saw Josh McNary and Chris Carter head elsewhere as free agents while Barkevious Mingo, Jabaal Sheard and John Simon have all joined the club.

Those three project to roles on the outside while Spence will be seeing time at inside linebacker. Antonio Morrison and Edwin Jackson return from last year and could be rare holdovers in Indy if other offseason moves don’t push them out of the team’s plans.