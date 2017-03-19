Free agency strengthens Patriots’ status as Super Bowl favorites

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 19, 2017, 6:47 AM EDT

After the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, the Vegas oddsmakers installed New England as the favorite to win Super Bowl LII. And after making some impressive moves in free agency, the Patriots are even stronger favorites now.

According to Bovada, the Patriots opened as 5-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl but moved to 4-1 favorites after the first week of free agency.

The arrivals of Stephon Gilmore, Rex Burkhead and Lawrence Guy in free agency have counteracted the losses of Martellus Bennett, Jabaal Sheard, Logan Ryan and Barkevious Mingo. The Patriots also managed to retain three of their own free agents, Dont’a Hightower, Duron Harmon and Alan Branch.

The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champion was New England, in Super Bowls XXVIII and XXIX (after the 2003 and 2004 seasons). Now the Patriots are looking to do it again, and they look like they have a great chance.