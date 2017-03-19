Josh McCown’s visit with Jets ends without a deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

The Jets and quarterback Josh McCown spent the weekend discussing the possibility that McCown would sign with the team as a free agent, but it appears Monday will find McCown still unsigned.

According to multiple reports, McCown’s visit with the Jets ended on Sunday without a deal that would give McCown a seat in this year’s quarterback derby. The expectation is that the two sides will remain in conversation in the days to come.

The Cowboys have shown interest in McCown as a backup, but there doesn’t seem to be much chance that anything happens on that front until there’s been a resolution to the Tony Romo saga. Absent that move, there might not be much impetus for the Jets to change any offer they may have made while discussing contract parameters with McCown over the weekend.

There have been reports of Jets interest in Jay Cutler as well. Cutler has not visited with the team since being released by the Bears.