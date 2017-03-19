Marcus Spears: Ezekiel Elliott has to “stop being dumb, man”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t being called out only by former football players from the college he attended. Elliott is now facing scrutiny from a former Cowboy.

“The guy’s just gotta stop being dumb, man,” former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears said recently on 103.3 FM in Dallas, via the Dallas Morning News. “That’s really what it boils down to. And I’m not going to speak on it like I know all of the particulars but I saw it and I don’t understand it. I was talking to my wife last night about it. With all of the social media, all of the media coverage that we give because we have to and we have to talk about these things, you would think that these guys would have in their minds and they would understand that I have things that I can’t do. And not as a football player but just as a human. At the end of the day, the eye of the world is on Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott because of the success that they had. They not only have the eye of the world but they play for the Dallas Cowboys, who are always in the eye of public.”

Spears, a first-round pick in 2005 who spent eight years with the team, raised a great point regarding whether the training players receive as they enter the league is working.