Saints bring back Chase Daniel for a visit

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Chase Daniel’s career could be coming full circle.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Daniel is visiting the Saints.

Undrafted in 2009 and cut by Washington in September of his rookie season, Daniel landed with the Saints and remained there for four seasons. They would have liked to have kept him around as the backup to Drew Brees, but the Chiefs made a strong offer and Daniel went there on a three-year deal in 2013.

After that contract expired, Daniel signed a deal with the Eagles that made him the highest-paid backup in the NFL, at $7 million per year. With Nick Foles returning to Philadelphia, the Eagles had no further use for Daniel.

The Saints may. With Drew Brees now 38, Daniel could be groomed to take over whenever Brees retires. Given the manner in which Brees has been playing, however, he could stick around even deeper into his 40s than Tom Brady does.