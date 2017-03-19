Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

The name of the Bills’ kicker is Stephen Hauschka, not the previously-used Steven Hauschka.

Charting the gap between the Dolphins and Patriots in the AFC East.

Musing about the possibility of CB Darrelle Revis returning to the Patriots.

Will the Jets be reaching if they take a quarterback with the sixth overall pick?

Should the Ravens consider signing T King Dunlap?

A look at what LB Kevin Minter will bring to the Bengals defense.

A call for the Browns to show patience with QB Brock Osweiler.

Investments in the offensive line have paid off for the Steelers.

Breaking down the Texans linebackers.

DT Al Woods said he felt at home when asked why he signed with the Colts.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles shared some info about his offseason work.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson shared some of what the team is looking for when acquiring players.

The Broncos are trying to improve their running game.

There’s not a lot of agreement among pundits about what the Chiefs will do in the first round.

The Raiders special teams units have taken a hit this offseason.

DL Damion Square is looking forward to doing dirty work up front for the Chargers.

There’s no hurry to change QB Tony Romo’s status with the Cowboys.

Signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul to a long-term deal may open up more money for the Giants to spend in the short term.

Are the Eagles going to make another trade in the first round of the draft?

Assessing possible changes to the Redskins’ draft strategy.

Trading down in the first round might be tough for the Bears.

Michigan RB De’Veon Smith will be at the Lions’ predraft workout for local players.

Will the Packers have the same practice plan in 2017?

Former Vikings play-by-play man Dan Rowe died at the age of 67.

Why was DT Dontari Poe on the market for the Falcons to sign?

The return of DE Julius Peppers has a good number of the best Panthers of all time on the current roster.

Malcolm Butler isn’t the only cornerback the Saints have had on the radar this offseason.

Sifting through the Buccaneers’ options at running back.

The Cardinals signed a linebacker from the Bengals and the Bengals responded by signing a linebacker from the Cardinals.

Have the Rams gotten better this offseason?

Durability helped 49ers T Trent Brown earn more money for the 2016 season.

Will defense be the key to the Seahawks’ draft this year?