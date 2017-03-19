Talk in New England of Darrelle Revis returning to the Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 19, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Darrelle Revis is currently without a team after the Jets decided he was no longer worth the significant money he’s accustomed to making. But could a team known for getting the most out of aging veterans bring Revis back?

Both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald have stories today suggesting that the Patriots may sign Revis.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick got the most out of Revis during his one year in New England, in 2014, but Belichick then decided that Revis wasn’t worth the money in 2015. The Jets then decided — wrongly, it turned out — that Revis was still worth one more big-money, long-term contract.

So would Belichick want Revis back? Certainly not at anything close to the money Revis has made for most of his career. At a bargain price, however, Belichick would probably be interested in adding some veteran depth to his secondary, especially when it’s a player who has shown that he can play in the Patriots’ defense.

But why would Revis want to play at a bargain price? The Jets are on the hook to pay Revis $6 million, less anything he makes from another team. Which means that if Revis plays for less than $6 million, he’s effectively playing for free.

There is, however, the possibility that Revis still wants to play because he’s a competitor, and because he wants to prove the doubters wrong. If that’s the case, what better team to go to than the favorites to win the Super Bowl?