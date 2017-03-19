Terry Bradshaw playoff jersey fetches $66,725 at auction

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 19, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

In a further confirmation that whoever has Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has an item of significant value, a Terry Bradshaw playoff jersey has just gone for a big price at an auction.

The jersey Bradshaw wore in a 1977 playoff game against the Broncos just sold for $66,725 at an auction, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The same auction saw a Franco Harris jersey go for $60,659 and a 1978 Mel Blount jersey go for $41,353.

None of those jerseys is as historically significant as the one Brady wore when he engineered a record-setting Super Bowl comeback to win a record-setting fourth Super Bowl MVP award. Given those prices, it’s reasonable to think that Brady’s jersey could be worth $500,000.

Brady’s jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the game and hasn’t been seen since. Of course, whoever now has it can’t just sell it at an auction, as the Houston police are investigating the disappearance of Brady’s jersey as a first-degree felony.