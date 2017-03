Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

The Bills found a good thing in Brandon Tate last year, and decided to keep him around.

The team announced the receiver/return man had re-signed. No terms were announced.

Tate signed with them just before the start of the regular season, and finished in the top sevenĀ in the league both kick and punt return average.

The 29-year-old also had eight catches for 117 yards when he had to fill in on offense because of injuries.