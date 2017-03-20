Chargers re-sign Tenny Palepoi

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The Chargers have only signed one external free agent so far this offseason, but they’ve now brought back a pair of their own defensive linemen.

The team announced on Monday that Tenny Palepoi has re-signed with the team. Damion Square re-signed with the team earlier this month.

Palepoi has spent the last three years with the Chargers, but missed the entire 2015 season because of a foot injury suffered during training camp. He had 13 tackles in 13 games last season with the team crediting him with nine quarterback hits before sitting out the final three games while serving a suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation.

Palepoi will also sit out the first game of next season, which may have contributed to the Chargers’ decision not to tender him as a free agent. Monday’s news means he’ll be back along with everyone else who played significant snaps on the defensive line, however.