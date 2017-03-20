Chargers sign Kenjon Barner

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT

Kenjon Barner is heading to Los Angeles.

Barner is signing with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reports.

The speedy Barner was a sixth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2013 and lasted just a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles, reuniting him with coach Chip Kelly. Barner showed flashes of talent in Philadelphia, averaging 4.4 yards a carry in 2015 and 4.8 in 2016, although he was mostly a bit player on offense.

In L.A., Barner can provide some depth behind Chargers starting running back Melvin Gordon, and also help out on special teams.