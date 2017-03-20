 Skip to content

Chargers sign Kenjon Barner

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT
Kenjon Barner is heading to Los Angeles.

Barner is signing with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network reports.

The speedy Barner was a sixth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2013 and lasted just a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles, reuniting him with coach Chip Kelly. Barner showed flashes of talent in Philadelphia, averaging 4.4 yards a carry in 2015 and 4.8 in 2016, although he was mostly a bit player on offense.

In L.A., Barner can provide some depth behind Chargers starting running back Melvin Gordon, and also help out on special teams.

3 Responses to “Chargers sign Kenjon Barner”
  1. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 20, 2017 7:46 PM

    I’ll never forget his fumble against New England when all he had to do was NOT fumble! Nearly lost the game.

  2. wrossi81 says: Mar 20, 2017 7:59 PM

    Loved the kid’s motor, he has a knack for creating explosive plays. Wish him the best in his career.

  3. zenoracledba says: Mar 20, 2017 8:09 PM

    This guy was awesome in Philly, played hard every chance he got..excelled on special teams and never complained about not getting enough carries…Eagles will miss this guy

