Chargers sign Kenjon Barner

Kenjon Barner is heading to Los Angeles.
Barner is signing with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The speedy Barner was a sixth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2013 and lasted just a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles, reuniting him with coach Chip Kelly. Barner showed flashes of talent in Philadelphia, averaging 4.4 yards a carry in 2015 and 4.8 in 2016, although he was mostly a bit player on offense.
In L.A., Barner can provide some depth behind Chargers starting running back Melvin Gordon, and also help out on special teams.
I’ll never forget his fumble against New England when all he had to do was NOT fumble! Nearly lost the game.
Loved the kid’s motor, he has a knack for creating explosive plays. Wish him the best in his career.
This guy was awesome in Philly, played hard every chance he got..excelled on special teams and never complained about not getting enough carries…Eagles will miss this guy