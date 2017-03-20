Chase Daniel visiting Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Jets met with Josh McCown over the weekend, but no deal was signed and their quarterback search will continue with another meeting on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chase Daniel will be in for a visit. Daniel visited with the Saints over the weekend in his first meeting with a team since being released by the Eagles.

The Saints would represent a homecoming of sorts for Daniel, who spent the first four years of his career as a backup with New Orleans. He moved on to Kansas City for three years before spending last season as a reserve with the Eagles and asking for his release when Nick Foles signed on for a return engagement in Philly.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton didn’t spend any time with Daniel in New Orleans, but he did have a pair of stints as an assistant on Sean Payton’s staff. That may make for some common offensive ground between coordinator and quarterback, although it remains to be seen if that will be enough to set Daniel up with a shot at a starting job in Jersey.