Colts add Brandon Williams to tight end mix

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

It’s been a busy offseason at tight end for the Colts.

They re-signed Jack Doyle and traded Dwayne Allen to the Patriots in a pair of early moves. Monday brought a new arrival to the group with the team’s announcement that they’ve signed Brandon Williams.

Williams served as the third tight end with the Seahawks last season and caught two passes for 36 yards. He had four catches for 44 yards in his first three NFL seasons, all of which came while he was with the Panthers in 2014, and has been a regular on special teams units.

Erik Swoope rounds out the Colts tight ends currently under contract. This year’s draft is thought to be strong at the position, so the Colts may make further additions to the group before the offseason is out.