Competition committee to propose 10-minute OT in regular season and preseason

The NFL will be holding league meetings next week that include the annual set of proposed changes to the rules made by the league’s competition committee.
One of those changes will deal with the way overtime works in the regular season and preseason. This won’t be a tweak to the current rules about whether both teams get the ball — they do, unless a team scores a touchdown — but to how long the overtime session lasts.
Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the committee will propose shortening overtime to 10 minutes until the postseason, when the extra period would last 15 minutes and extend even further if the game remains tied. The idea behind the proposal is that a team would be at a “real disadvantage” if they played a full 15-minute overtime before playing on a Thursday night.
There have been 83 overtime games in the last five years, per NFL Research, and 22 of them have lasted for more than 10 minutes. That’s less than two percent of all the games played during those seasons, which doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea but suggests it won’t have much impact on overall life in the NFL if the change is adopted as a new league rule.
Why won’t they adopt a “Kansas Plan” style solution?
Forget kickoffs and punts. Each team gets an equal opportunity to win it or blow it.
Good thing NFL HQ is constantly tweaking football. The game was in shambles until they started making all these changes. Maybe someday the game will be popular enough for TV networks to bid against each other just to carry a few games per week. Maybe someday the game will be popular enough that there will be internet blogs that cover the sport even through the off season when there are no games taking place. Maybe if they keep tweaking the game enough eventually we might get to that point in time?
Yeah…..because the time limit in OT is the real problem with overtime…….
I have an idea — if the NFL is worried about teams playing on Sunday being physically prepared to play the upcoming Thursday night — why not just cancel Thursday night games?
A more meaningful change would have been to just play 10 minutes and call it a tie, if one team is not ahead.
Better yet don’t play OT at all in the regular season, nothing wrong with two teams playing to a draw.
Quite frankly I don’t understand the American obsession that a game cannot end in a tie.