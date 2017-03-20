Competition committee to propose ban on leaping to block kicks

Leaping over the line of scrimmage on kicks has become a controversial tactic, in the minds of both players and coaches.
So now, the league’s competition committee is trying to do something about it.
According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the competition committee is expected to propose a ban of defensive players leaping over the line to try to block kicks, and the measure could come up for a vote at next week’s owner’s meetings.
Representatives of the NFLPA suggested such a rule to the competition committee during a meeting at the Scouting Combine.
And it will likely have traction among some coaches, including Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who was upset after Seattle’s Bobby Wagner did it twice last year.
Under the current rules, players can leap as long as they don’t land on an offensive player, which was the case in Wagner’s in last year’s overtime tie with the Cardinals.
Yes of course, lets take the athletics out of the game.
I’m sure they’ll say it’s a safety issue while not producing any verifiable statistics to show that it causes injuries more than any other play. Just like kickoffs.
Give me a break!
They’re doing everything they can to stop us from watching the games, aren’t they?
Good lord, just make a TD worth 7 points and be done with it.
Good. It’s bush.
Well, the Pats have had 2 of the 3 players that have done it in the last couple season, though Collins is of course a Brown now.
Would assume the conversation started as “How can we stop the Patriots from getting even more of an edge next season….”
Of course if Bruce Arians says it’s bad then pass a rule.
For years now they have been making the rules so that FG’s and extra points would be easier and easier. You can’t pull offensive lineman, you can’t touch the snapper, you can’t touch the kicker, and now you can’t leap over the line. Why don’t they just make all kicks free kicks and take the other 19 players off the field entirely. The NFL has legislated the FG block out of the game.
But what can you expect when the stupid “competition committee” which is made up of a who’s who of Patriot haters and Goodell suck ups, that continues to worship on the alter of more points per game.
Rabble rabble I’m done watching the NFL
W E A K ! ! ! ! !
Blocking kicks is a staple of the game. Why not just set up the defensive unit with a tea party on the sideline when the other team is kicking?
So ridiculous (again).
You had to know this was coming when the Patriots had success with this play two or three times this year.
Well guess what. Make all the rules you want – the Patriots are still going to dominate next season.
Oh, and it’s “hilarious” watching the NFL feigning out concerned they are for player safety.
What a crock.