Competition committee to propose ban on leaping to block kicks

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Leaping over the line of scrimmage on kicks has become a controversial tactic, in the minds of both players and coaches.

So now, the league’s competition committee is trying to do something about it.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the competition committee is expected to propose a ban of defensive players leaping over the line to try to block kicks, and the measure could come up for a vote at next week’s owner’s meetings.

Representatives of the NFLPA suggested such a rule to the competition committee during a meeting at the Scouting Combine.

And it will likely have traction among some coaches, including Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who was upset after Seattle’s Bobby Wagner did it twice last year.

Under the current rules, players can leap as long as they don’t land on an offensive player, which was the case in Wagner’s in last year’s overtime tie with the Cardinals.