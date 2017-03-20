Cowboys bring back quarterback Kellen Moore

The Cowboys have a backup quarterback, even if it’s not the one who’s going to end up backing up Dak Prescott.
The team announced they had re-signed Kellen Moore, giving them another guy on the roster while they continue to hold Tony Romo hostage.
Moore entered camp as the backup to Romo last year, but suffered a fractured fibula during the first week of training camp, opening the door for Prescott to become their rookie hero.
Moore played in three games in 2015 when Romo was injured. He spent his first three years with the Lions, playing under Cowboys coordinator Scott Linehan.
The Cowboys have also investigated other quarterbacks, including Josh McCown.
Romo was paid 50 million doallrs to play in 4 games, who held who hostage?
Kellen Moore, Dan Orlovsky, Chase Daniel, and Matt Barkley are all the same guy. You’ve never seen them in the same room. Or on a football field, for that matter.
It’s about time, 100% support for Kellen, he’ll continue to help Dak in the qb room and on the field. He knows the system inside and out and was in the qb room last year with Dak.
“…while they continue to hold Tony Romo hostage.”
Oh yeah. Not biased at all.
If they don’t keep Romo, I’ll be disappointed if they don’t get McCown. I know he has his detractors, but I think he’d be great and would be a big step up from the consistently dire results they’ve gotten when Romo went down.
With the way the Giants and Eagles are loading up, it’s going to be a tough fight in the division this season. Cowboys can’t afford to not have a good backup QB and not be loading up on the defense.
What was it Jerruh said again? “The do right rule” or something like that?