Cowboys bring back quarterback Kellen Moore

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

The Cowboys have a backup quarterback, even if it’s not the one who’s going to end up backing up Dak Prescott.

The team announced they had re-signed Kellen Moore, giving them another guy on the roster while they continue to hold Tony Romo hostage.

Moore entered camp as the backup to Romo last year, but suffered a fractured fibula during the first week of training camp, opening the door for Prescott to become their rookie hero.

Moore played in three games in 2015 when Romo was injured. He spent his first three years with the Lions, playing under Cowboys coordinator Scott Linehan.

The Cowboys have also investigated other quarterbacks, including Josh McCown.