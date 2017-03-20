Gale Sayers’ family describes his struggle with dementia

Gale Sayers is 73 years old, and still looks well.
But his family knows better.
In a moving story by Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, the family of the legendary Bears running back describes his battle with dementia, saying he’s still physically strong but struggling with many daily activities.
“That brain controls everything, doesn’t it?” said his wife, Ardie Sayers.
His wife described the vigilance required to care for Sayers now, noting that he recently tried washing his hands with carpet cleaner. She said another NFL wife told her: “Don’t let him out of your sight.”
“It keeps you on your toes,” she said.
The story describes Sayers as able to have “halting” conversations, but noted that he barely spoke during a seven-hour visit with a reporter.
“You build memories all your life, and the next thing you know you don’t remember anything,” his brother Roger Sayers said. “It’s just tough.”
Sayers sued the NFL in 2014, saying concussions led to problems including: “loss of memory, dementia, Alzheimer’s, neurological disorder, depression, sleep problems and irritability.”
Guys like Gayle Sayers & Bobby Orr always make me wonder had they had the advantages of modern medical procedures, how much more they would have produced in their already prolific careers…..
The question is would you trade the issues being brought on maybe by old age for the money you made playing football?
Getting old sucks. Luckily if you played in the NFL you can blame them for it.
Former Eagle and Patriot Kevin Turner died from CTE at age 46 in 2016, but had this to say in 2011:
“If they would have come to me and said, ‘I’ve seen the future. This is what happens,’ of course, I would stop playing immediately.”
Sayers first 4 seasons paid him 100 thousand dollars total or 25000 a season. Good money for that time period yes however insurance wasn’t what it is now and players had to come out of pocket for a lot more back then than they do now.
Using hindsight he’d probably give up the 100grand to have his memory intact.
Met the man at a USO event in Afghanistan about 10 years ago. Really liked him.
When he came on stage, all the soldiers stood up and gave him a standing ovation. He promptly got on the mike and said “Y’all sit the hell down, I’m just a football player.” Loved the humility.
Got me a Gale Sayers autographed football out of it too 🙂
My mom has dementia.
She never played the game.
The guy is 73, don’t lot’s of older people have these issues never playing the game?
My grandmother also has dimentia and she never played football.