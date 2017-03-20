Giants hold onto Mark Herzlich

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Linebacker Mark Herzlich will be back for a seventh season with the Giants.

The team announced that Herzlich re-signed with the team on Monday. Herzlich joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2011, although he likely would have been drafted had his college career at Boston College not been interrupted by a 2009 cancer diagnosis.

Herzlich returned to action in 2010 and has spent his Giants career as a core member of their special teams units. He has had a few runs on defense over the years, but only played 14 defensive snaps last season while playing on over 87 percent of the special teams snaps.

That will likely be his spot on the team if he makes to the 53-man roster again this year, although Kelvin Sheppard and Keenan Robinson remain unsigned so there are likely more developments to come at linebacker this offseason.