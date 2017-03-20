Giants sign Valentino Blake

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Giants lost a cornerback on Monday when Coty Sensabaugh signed with the Steelers as a free agent, but they added one to their roster as well.

The team announced that they have signed Valentino Blake to their 90-man roster in the same release that made their acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith official.

Blake spent last season with the Titans and saw action in all 16 games. He played about a third of their defensive snaps and was a special teams fixture on the way to 42 tackles and five passes defensed.

Blake, who used to go by the first name Antwon, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2012 and then moved on to three seasons with the Steelers.

Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple remain on hand as the top three corners for the Giants and Blake’s special teams work will likely help his chances of earning a spot behind them on the depth chart.