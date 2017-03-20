Jelani Jenkins signs with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

The Raiders took care of business on a few fronts Monday.

They re-signed long snapper Jon Condo and added EJ Manuel to the roster as a potential backup quarterback. They also announced that they have signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins after he visited with the team.

Jenkins only played nine games with the Dolphins last season because of a knee injury, but was a regular starter in Miami when healthy over the last three years. Jenkins had 227 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed during his four years with the Dolphins.

The Raiders lost Malcolm Smith as a free agent and Perry Riley remains a free agent, so Jenkins will likely be in the mix for a starting spot in his new home as well.