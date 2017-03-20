Jelani Jenkins signs with Raiders

The Raiders took care of business on a few fronts Monday.
They re-signed long snapper Jon Condo and added EJ Manuel to the roster as a potential backup quarterback. They also announced that they have signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins after he visited with the team.
Jenkins only played nine games with the Dolphins last season because of a knee injury, but was a regular starter in Miami when healthy over the last three years. Jenkins had 227 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed during his four years with the Dolphins.
The Raiders lost Malcolm Smith as a free agent and Perry Riley remains a free agent, so Jenkins will likely be in the mix for a starting spot in his new home as well.
Not a bad player when he’s healthy…. which may not be very often. He’s a huge liability in pass coverage, though. Maybe a change of scenery and lining up next to future HOF’er Mack will be good for him.
He sucks. Like a lot.
I’m guessing the numbers were modest. We have a good track record of getting guys in free agendy at LB, having them perform well, then letting some other team throw too much money at them. Phillip Wheeler, Malcolm Smith, etc. My guess is this is the latest project. I’m sure his pay is in line with his experience. I trust Reg.
Reg has done awesome things but addressing the LB position hasn’t been one… to say he has a good track record is delusional.
Perry Riley played well, but Malcolm Smith was torched week in and week out. Curtis Lofton was a major bust. None of the LBs drafted have performed overly well, either.