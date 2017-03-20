Jets sign Josh McCown

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

The Jets have a quarterback.

Josh McCown and the Jets have agreed to a one-year contract, his agent announced on Twitter.

At the moment, McCown would appear to be the Jets’ starter. They only have two other quarterbacks under contract, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, and neither has shown anything to indicate that he’s ready to be a starter. McCown isn’t exactly a franchise savior, but he’s a competent veteran who can hold down the fort and help Petty and Hackenberg develop.

The 37-year-old McCown started three games for the Browns last year and appeared as a backup in two others. He threw six touchdown passes and six interceptions and had a passer rating of 72.3.