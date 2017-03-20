Knile Davis, Coty Sensabaugh visiting Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

The Steelers haven’t re-signed running back DeAngelo Williams and they’re spending some time with another backfield option on Monday.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Knile Davis is visiting with the team. Davis began and ended last season with the Chiefs, but didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s playoff win over his former team.

Davis was traded from Kansas City to Green Bay in October when injuries hit the Packers backfield, but only played in two games before being placed on waivers. He spent a day with the Jets before winding up back with the Chiefs in November. Davis has run 250 times for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career and has also spent time as a kickoff returner, including a touchdown return to open the team’s playoff win over the Texans following the 2015 season.

Bouchette reports that cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is also visiting with the team. Sensabaugh played 114 snaps in 10 games with the Giants last year and opened the season by playing in three games with the Rams.