Linebacker Jelani Jenkins visiting the Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

The Raiders are involved in some higher-profile news at the moment, but they’re still trying to fill some lines on the depth chart.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins is visiting the Raiders this week.

The Raiders had brought in Bills linebacker Zach Brown for a visit, but he left without a contract.

Jenkins was limited to nine games last year because of knee problems, but he has starting experience, and was covered up in Miami when the Dolphins signed Lawrence Timmons and plan to play Kiko Alonso outside.