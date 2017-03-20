 Skip to content

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins visiting the Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Raiders are involved in some higher-profile news at the moment, but they’re still trying to fill some lines on the depth chart.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins is visiting the Raiders this week.

The Raiders had brought in Bills linebacker Zach Brown for a visit, but he left without a contract.

Jenkins was limited to nine games last year because of knee problems, but he has starting experience, and was covered up in Miami when the Dolphins signed Lawrence Timmons and plan to play Kiko Alonso outside.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Linebacker Jelani Jenkins visiting the Raiders”
  1. mball13 says: Mar 20, 2017 10:53 AM

    Who? haha. Any Miami fans on this thread that can give some info??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!