Linebacker Zach Brown visiting Dolphins

The free agent market it circling the drain, so it makes sense that the guys left are starting to turn up in the same places as each other.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bills free agent linebacker Zach Brown is visiting the Dolphins.

Brown has also visited the Raiders, who are hosting Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins as well.

Brown’s the top player left on what used to be the Hot 100 Free Agent list, and is coming off an impressive season. He had 149 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bills.

The Dolphins invested in Lawrence Timmons, and putting Brown alongside him and Kiko Alonso would give them a strong trio.