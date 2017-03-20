Lions sign Jordan Hill

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

The Lions have added another piece to their defensive line.

The team announced Monday that they have signed defensive tackle Jordan Hill as an unrestricted free agent. He’s the third defensive lineman signed by the Lions this offseason, joining Cornelius Washington and Akeem Spence as new additions in Detroit.

Hill spent time with the Seahawks, Redskins and Jaguars last year, but only saw regular season action in four games with Jacksonville. He played in 27 games with Seattle over the previous three years and entered the league as a Seahawks third-round pick in 2013.

Three other members of Detroit’s defensive line in 2016 remain unsigned. Tyrunn Walker, Devin Taylor and Armonty Bryant make up that group.