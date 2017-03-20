Marshawn Lynch or Adrian Peterson: Which one would you want?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

As the Monday edition of PFT Live gets rolling, we want your opinion on something.

If your team needed a veteran running back, which one would you want — Marshawn Lynch or Adrian Peterson?

The Raiders have locked on to Lynch at a time when Peterson is available. Peter King of TheMMQB.com points out that Lynch can operate comfortably out of the shotgun, whereas Peterson can’t.

But Lynch hasn’t played in more than a full year, and he’ll soon be 31. Peterson turns 32 on Tuesday, and he has had a couple of serious knee injuries in the past several years.

Then there’s the question of whether Lynch will get along with the coaching staff and the front office in Oakland. While the Seahawks do a good job of keeping their dirty laundry under wraps, there’s been a vague, nagging sense that Lynch was more than a handful for management. Peterson doesn’t bring those questions with him, which could make him easier for the coaching staff to deal with.

As far as the Raiders are concerned, that ship has sailed. They’re all in for Lynch, even if maybe they’d be better off with Peterson. As far as you are concerned, the ship is still in the harbor. Vote on which guy you’d want, and then check out PFT Live for the results of Monday’s question of the day.