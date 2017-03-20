Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

OL Vladimir Ducasse thinks he has more to learn with the Bills.

It doesn’t look like much will change in the Dolphins receiving corps.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a ride on Air Force One.

Spike Lee would like to see QB Colin Kaepernick on the Jets.

WR Torrey Smith is no longer on the Ravens, but he still has fans in Baltimore.

Is TE O.J. Howard a possible first-round pick for the Bengals?

The Browns have shown interest in Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez.

The Steelers have been among the quietest teams in free agency.

A look at some of the pro day workouts that Texans scouts will be attending.

RB Robert Turbin would like to play a bigger role for the Colts in 2017.

Jaguars exec Tom Coughlin noted new additions Calais Campbell and Barry Church have been team captains in previous stops.

Titans scouts shared some of their favorite stories from the Scouting Combine.

The Broncos have no players left from their 2013 draft class.

A look at the Chiefs roster after the first waves of free agency.

Raiders P Marquette King appears to be recruiting RB Marshawn Lynch.

The Chargers got involved with the Los Angeles Marathon.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott checked out a soccer match with his dad.

Is DT Jonathan Hankins going to re-sign with the Giants?

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery’s next contract will be tied to QB Carson Wentz.

Where can the Redskins make improvements in the draft?

A look at the contracts the Bears have been handing out in free agency?

Which remaining free agents can help the Lions?

The Packers may have gotten tougher at tight end.

Cris Carter shared his thoughts on Adrian Peterson reaching his “expiration date” with the Vikings.

Analyzing the impact DT Dontari Poe can have on the Falcons defense.

The Panthers may have more moves coming in the secondary.

The Saints spent time with Kansas State DE Jordan Willis.

Are the Buccaneers trying to get LB Mason Foster back?

Cardinals K Phil Dawson said he can kick touchbacks if asked.

CB Kayvon Webster is ready to get to work with the Rams.

Dwight Clark’s teammates with the 49ers reacted to his announcement that he has ALS.

TE Brandon Williams may be on his way toward leaving the Seahawks.